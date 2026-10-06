Staind Announce 2027 'Break The Cycle' 25th Anniversary Tour

Staind are breaking into 2027,

The rockers have announced a second North American leg of their “Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour,” with Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder joining them as support. The newly announced run kicks off March 4 in Manchester, New Hampshire, and wraps April 16 in Cleveland, with stops in Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Omaha and more along the way.

The announcement comes as the rock band continue the tour’s first sold-out leg.

"We didn't think one was enough, and based off how it's been going... we were right," the group wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Oct. 9) at 10 a.m. local time.

Released in 2001, Break the Cycle is seven-times platinum and spawned hits including “It’s Been Awhile,” “Fade,” “Outside” and “For You.”