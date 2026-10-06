Student-led protests have swept across France, forcing hundreds of schools to close and resulting in the arrest of thousands of mostly teenage demonstrators. The movement, described as the largest of its kind in decades, began in late September at a suburban Paris high school before spreading rapidly to cities nationwide, including Marseille, Strasbourg, Rennes, and Lille.

According to Rajatheertha, by October 2, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported that around 5,000 people—mainly minors—had been arrested since the unrest intensified earlier in the week. The protests have affected more than 1,200 high schools, with around 400 schools closed on Friday due to blockades, vandalism, and confrontations with police.

The demonstrations stem from longstanding grievances about teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school facilities, and inadequate support staff. Students, teachers, and parents have highlighted cases of classes being canceled due to absent teachers, buildings in disrepair, and large class sizes, especially in disadvantaged suburban areas. One central protest message, as reported by Reuters, is: “Our address should not decide our future,” reflecting widespread concerns about educational inequality.

While many protests remained peaceful, some escalated into violent clashes. Police used tear gas in several cities, and there were incidents of property damage and injuries among students, police officers, and school staff. For example, Western Standard detailed viral videos showing attacks on police and arson near school grounds. The French government has recognized the legitimacy of student concerns but condemned the violence and increased police presence around schools.

Political tensions have also risen, with government officials alleging that far-left groups, particularly La France Insoumise (LFI), sought to exploit the unrest. LFI leaders denied involvement in any violence, insisting their support was for non-violent protest and improved school conditions.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, local authorities reported around 50 arrests during a second day of unrest, with students facing charges from property damage to assaults on public officials. Several police officers and students suffered minor injuries, and fires were set outside schools in Nice, Menton, and Cagnes-sur-Mer, according to Riviera Radio.

In response, French Education Minister Édouard Geffray has pledged to accelerate teacher replacements and improve consultation with students and staff. The government has launched a platform for students to share their concerns, and further talks with unions are planned.

Unions and student groups have called for continued demonstrations, with a major day of action planned for Tuesday, October 6. As France prepares for its 2027 presidential election, education, public spending, and inequality are becoming central political issues, and the government’s next steps remain under close scrutiny.