This British Rock Icon Wanted Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' Gig: 'I'm Not Joking'

Elvis Costello nearly had a very different role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The “Alison” singer revealed that he threw his hat into the ring to become the show's bandleader when Stephen Colbert took over in 2015.

“[Colbert] asked my advice and I said, ‘What about me?’” Costello, 72, recalled on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “And I think he thought I was joking. And I said, ‘No, I’m not joking.’”

Costello said he was inspired by The Roots’ role on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and thought becoming a late-night bandleader could allow him and his bandmates to spend more time making music rather than touring.

Still, Costello admitted the gig probably never would have worked out.

“I would’ve said or done the wrong thing for sure," the musician joked.

Jon Batiste served as The Late Show bandleader from 2015 to 2022, followed by Louis Cato until the show's final episode in May.

Costello returned for the finale, performing with Colbert, Batiste, Cato and Paul McCartney.