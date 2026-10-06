Tiffani Thiessen Weighs In On Controversial Food Debate: 'It's A Cringe For Me'

By Sarah Tate

October 6, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffani Thiessen has some strong opinions when it comes to food.

The Saved by the Bell alum, 52, joined Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas on the October 6 episode of their Hey Jonas! podcast where they shared their thoughts on some controversial food debates and which "food hill" they are "willing to die on."

When Joe brought up how some people are very strict about their eggs never being topped with ketchup, Thiessen quickly agreed. She noted that while condiments like hot sauce and chili oil are a good complement for eggs, ketchup is not, adding, "It's a cringe for me, for sure."

Hosted by the Jonas Brothers, Hey Jonas! gives fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions. Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.

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