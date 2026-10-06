Trump Approval Ratings Hits Record Low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached a new low, with only 32% of Americans approving of his job performance, according to a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll. This decline is particularly notable among Hispanic voters, with just 24% approving of his performance, down from 48% in the 2024 election.

The poll indicates a significant shift in Hispanic voter sentiment, with 52% now favoring Democrats over Republicans by a 26-point margin as the midterm elections approach. This change poses a challenge for Republicans, who are striving to maintain their narrow majorities in Congress.

The drop in approval comes amid rising concerns about the cost of living and Trump's decision to launch a war on Iran. Despite these challenges, Trump remains confident in the Republican Party's prospects for the midterms, as he continues a 32-day campaign blitz across the country.

A USA Today report highlights that the president’s low approval ratings could impact key races nationwide. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida has publicly criticized Trump's hardline immigration policies, which she claims have alienated Hispanic voters.

The upcoming midterms are seen as a referendum on Trump's second term, with Democrats aiming to capitalize on his low approval ratings to gain control of Congress.