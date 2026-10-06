Trump Links France Riots To Mass Immigration

President Donald Trump has attributed the ongoing student protests in France to "mass migration" and Islam, as stated in a recent post on Truth Social. On Tuesday (October 6), Trump claimed that the unrest is a result of uncontrolled migration. The protests began last week due to frustrations over school staff shortages, dilapidated buildings, and overcrowded classrooms.

According to Politico, the demonstrations have spread across the nation, leading to several instances of violence, including serious injuries to students. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu defended the police's handling of the protests, which have become a national crisis with hundreds of schools closed and over 5,000 people taken into police custody.

As reported by Le Monde, Trump's comments come at a crucial time, just weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, where his party's control of Congress is at stake. The former president has used the French protests to emphasize his anti-immigration stance, urging voters to support GOP candidates to continue his agenda.

Despite Trump's assertions, the protests are primarily focused on educational reform, with students advocating for better resources and conditions in schools. The protests have also become a political issue in France, with various parties using the situation to push for increased education funding and to criticize police actions.

Reuters reports that the protests have drawn significant attention, with more than a quarter of a million demonstrators taking to the streets. The situation remains tense as France navigates this period of political uncertainty, with upcoming elections potentially reshaping the country's leadership.