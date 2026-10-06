Trump Super PAC To Pay For Controversial Government-Funded TV Ads

President Donald Trump announced Monday night (October 5) that his super PAC will now pay for a series of controversial television advertisements instead of the federal government, following bipartisan criticism over the use of taxpayer funds to air pro-Trump spots ahead of the midterm elections.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he considered the ads "a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A." and "a rather standard thing to do," but confirmed that either he or his MAGA political action committee would fund future airings. A White House official told Reuters that going forward, the ads would be paid for by the PAC, which has approximately $400 million available.

The advertisements, which have aired during high-profile programming including professional football games and 'Saturday Night Live', feature President Trump in a heroic light and closely resemble campaign materials. One spot is a straight rerun of a Trump campaign commercial from before the 2024 presidential election, distinguished only by the addition of a disclaimer stating "paid for by the US government."

Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Chris Murphy called the government-funded campaign "a shockingly corrupt use of taxpayer dollars." Ethics experts have suggested the funding arrangement, which reportedly transferred $20 million from the Department of Homeland Security, may violate federal restrictions on government propaganda and political activity. ederal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr stated they don't raise any red flags and are "quite normal."

The ads feature footage of President Trump walking while promising to "throw off the sick political class that hates our country" and pledges to "rout out the fake news media." Another spot shows images of Mount Rushmore while President Trump declares that "the United States of America is the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history."