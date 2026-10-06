Whistleblower Says DOJ Pushed FBI To Probe Protesters

By iHeartRadio

October 6, 2026

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

An FBI whistleblower has accused the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump of pressuring the agency to investigate protesters in Los Angeles last year. The whistleblower filed a formal complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging that the FBI was urged to probe the protesters, potentially violating their constitutional rights and the bureau's own policies. The protests in question were against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities and took place outside federal buildings in Los Angeles.

The complaint was made public by Senator Alex Padilla of California, who demanded explanations from Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel. According to The Dissenter, the complaint highlights concerns over government overreach and the infringement of civil liberties.

This revelation comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding ICE protests and the treatment of demonstrators. In a related case, ICE protesters in Illinois are suing commentator Benny Johnson for defamation, claiming he falsely labeled them as "left-wing terrorists."

The allegations against the DOJ are expected to spark further debate about the balance between national security and civil rights. The whistleblower's claims add to the scrutiny of the Trump administration's handling of protests and its broader impact on civil liberties.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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