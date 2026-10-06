Young Thug Says He's Working On New R&B Album: 'I'm Going Real R&B'

"Most of the songs are sexual, though," he added. "It’s probably two or three heartbreak songs. Most of them is just like fun times, but it's R&B."



Young Thug said he draws inspiration for his music from true moments in his life. Right now, he says he's "super in love" with his fiancée, Mariah The Scientist. The couple got engaged in December 2025 during the rapper's "Hometown Hero" show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Young Thug hosted the concert just weeks after he was released from jail following the YSL RICO trial.



The couple had been dating since late 2021 and remained together even after Thug was arrested in May 2022. Although they've had their ups and downs, Thug says he couldn't even make any heartbreaking songs for his upcoming album because of all the great moments they've shared over the years.



"I think I ain't making that many heartbreak songs in an R&B album because we just having fun right now," Thug said. "I feel like if it was bad I probably would make more heartbreak songs. But I just try to be real, like realistic."



At the end of their conversation, Paolo asked Thug if there are any artists he'd like to work with. After suggesting Mary J, Thug said he'd love to work with Mary J. Blige. Paolo said he'd put him in touch with his "Power" co-star. Lofton also pitched a collaborative project between Young Thug and Drake. That's when Thug revealed he's got a few unreleased songs with Drake and wants to drop them real soon.



“We got a few songs," he said. "We finna drop. We finna do what we gotta do.”



Watch the entire interview below.