Amanda Seyfried Spooked By Daughter Wearing 'Scream' Mask In Hilarious Jump Scare

The call is coming from inside the house.

Amanda Seyfried got a real-life jump-scare courtesy of her daughter while attempting to film a calm singing video. In the clip, which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday (October 6), the Mamma Mia! actress was locked in as she strummed a dulicmer while singing Joni Mitchell's song "A Case of You." However, unbeknownst to Seyfried, her 9-year-old daughter Nina was slowly sneaking up behind her wearing the Ghostface mask from the Scream movie franchise, per People.

When Seyfried glanced up to look at her phone, that's when she noticed the lurker in the background and immediately let out a loud, terrified scream. Nina appeared to get the reaction she was hoping for as she excitedly clapped and jumped around for successfully scaring her mom.