Amanda Seyfried Spooked By Daughter Wearing 'Scream' Mask In Hilarious Jump Scare
By Sarah Tate
October 7, 2026
The call is coming from inside the house.
Amanda Seyfried got a real-life jump-scare courtesy of her daughter while attempting to film a calm singing video. In the clip, which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday (October 6), the Mamma Mia! actress was locked in as she strummed a dulicmer while singing Joni Mitchell's song "A Case of You." However, unbeknownst to Seyfried, her 9-year-old daughter Nina was slowly sneaking up behind her wearing the Ghostface mask from the Scream movie franchise, per People.
When Seyfried glanced up to look at her phone, that's when she noticed the lurker in the background and immediately let out a loud, terrified scream. Nina appeared to get the reaction she was hoping for as she excitedly clapped and jumped around for successfully scaring her mom.
Seyfried shares Nina as well as 6-year-old son Thomas with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski. The pair, who eloped in March 2017, announced their separation last month after nearly a decade of marriage, sharing a joint statement to People explaining that the decision to go their separate ways was the right one for their family.
"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit," they said in the statement. "We've got each other forever — and it's GOOD."