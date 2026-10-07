American Airlines Flight Diverts To New York After Most Toilets Fail

An American Airlines flight from Madrid to Dallas was forced to divert to New York on Tuesday (October 6) after six of the aircraft's eight bathrooms stopped working during the transatlantic journey. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the diversion affected nearly 300 passengers aboard the 10-hour flight.

The pilot communicated the severity of the situation to air traffic control at John F. Kennedy International Airport. "We have only two potties operating on board for American 37," the pilot reported, according to FAA records. With approximately 300 people on board and only two functioning restrooms, the crew determined the flight could not safely continue to its original destination.

The aircraft remained grounded at JFK for more than three hours while maintenance crews worked to resolve the toilet malfunction. After the extended delay, the flight eventually resumed its journey to Dallas.

American Airlines has not publicly commented on what caused the majority of the bathrooms to fail mid-flight. The airline also has not disclosed whether passengers received any compensation for the significant delay.