Ariel Hukporti Tears Achilles In 76ers Preseason Opener Against The Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti will miss the entire 2026–27 NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon during a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Monday (October 5) in Philadelphia. The team announced the injury on Tuesday and said Hukporti would undergo surgery later that day.

Hukporti, who joined the 76ers as a free agent in July on a one-year, $3.4 million deal, was brought in to add depth behind star center Joel Embiid and rookie Adem Bona. The 24-year-old, originally from Germany, was the final pick of the 2024 draft by Dallas and was traded to the Knicks that night. Last season, he appeared in 54 games with the Knicks, averaging 2.2 points per game.

During Monday's preseason game, Hukporti left the court in the first quarter after suffering the injury without contact, grabbing at his right leg. He played five minutes and recorded one assist before exiting. The team confirmed the seriousness of the injury and the upcoming surgery after initial imaging and medical evaluation.

Hukporti’s absence leaves the 76ers with fewer options at center behind Embiid, who has had his own injury history. The team will have to adjust its rotation as the regular season approaches.