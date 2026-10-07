BTS' RM Putting Personal Art Collection On Display: How Fans Can See It

The BTS ARMY will finally get a chance to some of the artwork collected by RM in person thanks to a new collaboration with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

RM is showcasing art from his personal collection at a museum for the first time in the new RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me exhibit at the California museum, per NPR. The musician worked with two museum curators on RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me for a display that includes nearly 150 works from RM's own personal collection as well as a few additions from the SFMOMA that offers "one of the most expansive presentations of Korean modern art in the U.S.," according to the museum's website.

At a press briefing ahead of the exhibit's opening, RM shared his hopes that the display will resonate with audiences today.

"There were two questions that mattered most to me," he said. "One was, does it move me, really? And another was, right now in 2026, does this artist and does this work still have something to tell us."

According to SFMOMA's website, the exhibition will include handwritten wall texts as well as a special audio guide narrated by RM sharing his how personal reflections of the works, giving visitors an "intimate look" at what inspires the musician and why.

RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me runs through February 7, 2027.