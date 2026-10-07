Combs' efforts to reduce his time may have been thwarted after former inmates from his unit revealed how he allegedly maintains an all-star lifestyle while he's locked up. Four anonymous men told NBC News that Combs allegedly has several inmates on his payroll who do everything from his laundry to cleaning his shower and bathroom. One man said he would make Combs meals, including pizza, empanadas, and other items prisoners consider delicacies.



Another inmate accused him of paying off a guard to smuggle in Hennessy on the weekends. He allegedly bought alcohol and an antidepressant drug called Remeron a.k.a. “rem-roms," which is known for its mood-boosting effects. He even had a jailbroken tablet that he used to watch movies and documentaries, like 50 Cent's Netflix docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning."



“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” Combs' spokesperson said about the allegations. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”



Combs has been held at Fort Dix since he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He was transported there after he spent over a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.