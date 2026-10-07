Drake's Rep Addresses Rumor Claiming He's The Father Of Keisha Chante’s Child

Fans have been questioning Drizzy and Keisha's relationship for years. The two are close friends and met before Drake became a force in the music industry. They have a few photos together on Instagram, but none that would lead the average person to believe they're still dating. Some fans even believe she is the "Kiki" that he raps about in his 2018 hit "In My Feelings." Despite recent fan theories spreading online, Drake's team says the rumor that Drake and Keisha are welcoming their first child is "inaccurate."



Drake only has one child, a son named Adonis. The ICEMAN rapper and model Sophie Brussaux welcomed the child in 2017, but fans didn't know he existed until Pusha T exposed the news a year later in his diss track aimed at Drake, "The Story of Adidon." The 39-year-old artist isn't involved in a public romantic relationship, but he has been casually dating goth streamer Pinkchyu after she won the wifey title over the summer during his 20v1 livestream.