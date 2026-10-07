Elderly Woman Missing For Days In California Forest Found Alive, Is In Critical Condition

A 72-year-old hiker, Mary Beth Granbery, was found alive on Sunday (October 4) after being missing for several days in a northern California forest. Granbery, who resides in Mount Shasta, embarked on a multi-day camping trip on September 28 but did not return to work on Friday, October 2, prompting her family to report her missing to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

The search and rescue operation, conducted by the Siskiyou and Shasta County Sheriff's Offices, located Granbery near a creek at the bottom of a 100-foot embankment along the Cabin Creek Trail. She was found about 3 miles from the trailhead and 300 yards from the trail. Granbery had suffered significant injuries, including a severe knee injury, after falling down the embankment. She was disoriented and nonverbal when found, displaying signs of exposure.

ASbout 25 search and rescue personnel participated in the operation. Due to her location and the severity of her injuries, Granbery was airlifted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, where she remains in critical condition.

Sage Milestone, the public information officer for the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, mentioned that Granbery likely ventured off-trail, possibly to fish, when she fell. Milestone emphasized the importance of informing friends and family about hiking plans and expected return times to prevent delays in search efforts.

Granbery's survival is attributed to her experience as a hiker, her layered clothing, and the warm weather conditions. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to all involved in the search and rescue operation, including Granbery's family and friends, who provided crucial information that aided in locating her.