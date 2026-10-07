Federal Judges Hear Arguments Over Saudi Arabia And 9/11 Attack

Federal judges in New York City are currently deliberating a lawsuit that accuses Saudi Arabia of involvement in the September 11 attacks. This case, initiated by victims' families in 2004, seeks to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its alleged role in the tragedy. On Wednesday (October 7), a federal appeals panel listened to arguments from both sides, with the families' lawyers emphasizing the involvement of Saudi nationals in the attacks.

The lawsuit highlights that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens and alleges that religious extremists linked to the Saudi government aided the al-Qaeda hijackers. Saudi Arabia, however, has consistently denied these allegations. The kingdom previously lost a bid to dismiss the lawsuit in a lower court, where it argued for immunity under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA).

During the hearing, judges expressed skepticism towards Saudi Arabia's claims of immunity. Terry Strada, of 9/11 Families United, noted the judges' rigorous questioning of Saudi attorneys, particularly concerning jurisdiction and the applicability of JASTA.

Central to the case is Omar al-Bayoumi, a Saudi national accused of providing support to two hijackers. The families' lawyers allege that al-Bayoumi had connections with the Saudi government and played a significant role in assisting the hijackers. Brett Eagleson, of 9/11 Justice, described Saudi Arabia's court arguments as "desperation."

The outcome of this appeal could pave the way for a trial, potentially allowing the families to seek further evidence of Saudi Arabia's alleged involvement. Lawyers for Saudi Arabia maintain that the kingdom remains an ally of the United States and a sworn enemy of al-Qaeda. The court is expected to issue a ruling in early 2027.