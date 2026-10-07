FKA Twigs Celebrates ‘Important Victory’ In Lawsuit Against Ex Shia LaBeouf

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf's latest legal dispute has come to an end.

People reported that the musician, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a request with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 5 to dismiss her case against her ex-boyfriend after they resolved a dispute over a previous confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had allegedly attempted to leverage the nondisclosure agreement to prevent twigs from speaking on issues of sexual violence and her alleged experiences of sexual abuse with the Transformers actor; however, that agreement is now void, opening up the opportunity for twigs to speak freely "without fear of reprisal."

"Twigs stood up for something larger than herself, all female survivors of sexual abuse," said her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. "On the heels of Mr. LaBeouf's now dismissed, failed December 2025 arbitration against twigs, this important victory completely frees her to discuss her experience, advocate for other women who might be less privileged, and support the charitable causes of her choice."

LaBeouf's lawyer said his client "wishes nothing but the best in her life and career and, to that end, has agreed to end their long-standing dispute," adding, "Twigs has spoken about this matter for years and there is now nothing to prevent her from continuing to do so."

The legal battle stems from a lawsuit twigs filed against LaBeouf in December 2020 where she accused her ex of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress, among other claims, which he denied. They reached a settlement in July 2025 but another dispute emerged in December of that year when LaBeouf accused twigs of a breach of contract after she said in an interview with THR that she didn't "feel safe" after settling.

Twigs argued that the provisions in their settlement were unlawful and unenforceable under California's STAND Act, which prohibits nondisclosure agreements in claims of sexual misconduct.

"This represents an important victory for the principle that women who speak out about sexual abuse should not be silence by NDAs that contravene California law," Rosengart said. "FKA twigs is proud to be able to continue speaking about her experience and advocating for other women, including those who may lack the resources to speak out and defend themselves."