From Ashes To New Announce 2027 'Reflections' North American Tour

By iHeartRadio

October 7, 2026

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II Tour With Coheed And Cambria, From Ashes To New - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

From Ashes To New are hitting the road in 2027.

The rock band has announced its Spring 2027 “Reflections” North American headline tour, featuring Nevertel, Dark Divine and Hollow Pact. The trek kicks off March 12 and runs through April 18.

“The Reflections tour lineup is absolutely killer and we couldn’t be more excited to have Nevertel, Dark Divine and Hollow Pact joining us,” singer Matt Brandyberry tells iHeartRadio. “Now we get to start 2027 off right. Reflections has been absolutely crushing and we already know this tour is going to be insane!”

The band will also donate $1 from every ticket sold to Musicians On Call, which brings music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare settings.

“We’re excited to be able to take the healing power of music outside of the live environment we co-create with our fans while on the road, into places where it is needed,” drummer Maty Madiro tells iHeartRadio.

The tour announcement comes ahead of Reflections (Deluxe Edition), due November 13.

From Ashes to New
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