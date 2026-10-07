Initial Findings Of Deadly NBC Helicopter Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, September 15. The crash involved an AS-350 B2 helicopter that was covering a deadly Metro bus accident in Chatsworth. According to the NTSB, the helicopter began a rapid descent from approximately 800 feet above the ground, slowing dramatically before crashing.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Eliana Moreno, a reporter for NBC4 Los Angeles and Telemundo 52, pilot George Marciniw, and pedestrian Edy Gutierrez Mejia. As reported by ABC7 Amarillo, video footage captured warning horns indicating unsafe rotor speeds in the final 29 seconds of the recording.

The NTSB is analyzing audio from a live television report broadcast from the helicopter, considering it crucial evidence. The audio may contain sounds consistent with changes in engine speed and potential pilot advisories. Investigators are also examining the wreckage, maintenance records, weather conditions, and video from nearby security cameras. The helicopter will be moved to a secure facility for further investigation.

The NTSB's senior air safety investigator, Fabian Salazar, stated that a final report, including a probable cause determination, could take several months. The agency encourages anyone with information about the crash to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.