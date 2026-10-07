Jaguar Reveals $130,000 Luxury Electric Vehicle

Luxury automaker Jaguar has unveiled its new all-electric flagship, the Type 01, aiming to redefine its brand with a bold entry into the high-end electric vehicle market. The Type 01 was introduced at an event in New York City on Tuesday (October 6), marking the company's first production car since its controversial rebrand two years ago.

The Type 01 boasts a starting price of $130,000 and features a tri-motor electric setup delivering more than 1,000 horsepower and over 950 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar says the grand tourer can travel up to 430 miles on a single charge under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, making it one of the most powerful and longest-range electric cars on the market. The vehicle’s massive 120 kWh battery and 204.7-inch-long body provide both performance and a spacious cabin.

In a nod to its racing heritage, Jaguar’s new “Type” naming convention recalls classic models like the C-Type and E-Type, while the '0' in Type 01 signals the company's commitment to zero emissions.

The interior design for the Type 01 also marks a departure from Jaguar’s traditional “British lounge” style. The car now features a minimalist, modern look with a continuous center console, a wide digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with touch controls. The use of metallic brass tones instead of wood or chrome trim further signals a new design era for the brand. The cabin was first shown publicly at Monterey Car Week, though the car's full exterior remains under wraps until its world premiere.

Jaguar, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, plans to sell only electric vehicles in the future, fully phasing out internal combustion engines. The company acknowledges that this move, along with its higher price points, may result in losing many existing customers, but it aims to attract luxury buyers who value design and innovation.

The Type 01’s full reveal is scheduled for later this year, with deliveries expected in the first half of 2027. Prototypes will be displayed at the 2026 Monaco E-Prix, continuing to build anticipation for Jaguar’s new electric era.