Drake and Keisha are close friends and met before the "Degrassi" actor's rise in the music industry. They have a few photos together on Instagram, but none that would lead the average person to believe they're dating. Some fans even believe she is the "Kiki" that he raps about in his 2018 hit "In My Feelings."



Despite recent fan theories spreading online, Drake's team says the rumor that Drake and Keisha are welcoming their first child is "inaccurate." The "106 & Park" alum's team also said she's "protective of her family, which is why she has kept her pregnancy under wraps for almost 8 months."



Drake only has one child (that we know of). The Grammy Award winner welcomed his son, Adonis, with French artist Sophie Brussaux in 2017. He's getting ready to celebrate his son's 9th birthday this weekend.