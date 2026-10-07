Megan Thee Stallion Checks The Temperature In New ‘Tina Tuesday Freestyle’

By Tony M. Centeno

October 7, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is back with more cold-blooded bars in her latest freestyle.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Houston native dropped her second "Tina Tuesday Freestyle" along with a music video. In the visuals, Megan a.k.a. "Tina Snow" rocks a long, platinum blonde wig and a white lace outfit that leaves nothing to the imagination as she drops her verse with a winter wonderland behind her. Snow falls on her semi-naked body while she performs a temperature check on her haters.

"Ho, is you cool?/Damn, ho, is you cool?" she raps. "Say you don’t like me but do what I do/Damn, ho, is you cool?"

Meg's latest bone-chilling bars arrived as part of her new weekly freestyle series. Her first freestyle had the rumor mill working overtime after some fans suggested some of her lyrics may be aimed at GloRilla amid their alleged fallout. Tension between the "Wanna Be" rappers reportedly began last year after GloRilla shared an Instagram Story that coincidentally featured a Tory Lanez song. Back in June, GloRilla seemingly addressed their issues in her collaboration with Pooh Shiesty. Fans believe Glo was referring to Meg with lines in "MANE" like "ho tried to lil' suh me, I passed her" and "victim-playin'-ass ho, stop cappin'."

"They bringin' up hits, you b***hes should duck," Meg raps in her previous freestyle. "Passin' who up? In reference to what?/Like I'm a planet, I keep me a son/The b***h is a kid, but I'm fully goated/Put n***as in limbo, I'm top of the totem/I turn b***hes bi when I put on this polar/I let 'em have summer 'cause Tina is colder."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper aims to serve up more bars as "Tina Snow" ahead of her anticipated album. The project, which is reportedly called ACT III: House of Tina, is set to be the final installment of her MEGAN album series. As of this report, Meg has not revealed a release date.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's "Is You Cool?" freestyle below.

Megan Thee Stallion
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