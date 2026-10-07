Megan Thee Stallion Checks The Temperature In New ‘Tina Tuesday Freestyle’

Meg's latest bone-chilling bars arrived as part of her new weekly freestyle series. Her first freestyle had the rumor mill working overtime after some fans suggested some of her lyrics may be aimed at GloRilla amid their alleged fallout. Tension between the "Wanna Be" rappers reportedly began last year after GloRilla shared an Instagram Story that coincidentally featured a Tory Lanez song. Back in June, GloRilla seemingly addressed their issues in her collaboration with Pooh Shiesty. Fans believe Glo was referring to Meg with lines in "MANE" like "ho tried to lil' suh me, I passed her" and "victim-playin'-ass ho, stop cappin'."



"They bringin' up hits, you b***hes should duck," Meg raps in her previous freestyle. "Passin' who up? In reference to what?/Like I'm a planet, I keep me a son/The b***h is a kid, but I'm fully goated/Put n***as in limbo, I'm top of the totem/I turn b***hes bi when I put on this polar/I let 'em have summer 'cause Tina is colder."



The Grammy Award-winning rapper aims to serve up more bars as "Tina Snow" ahead of her anticipated album. The project, which is reportedly called ACT III: House of Tina, is set to be the final installment of her MEGAN album series. As of this report, Meg has not revealed a release date.



Watch Megan Thee Stallion's "Is You Cool?" freestyle below.