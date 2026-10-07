MLB Playoffs: Dodgers, Brewers Look To Advance To The NLCS Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers each stand one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series as the Major League Baseball playoffs continue Wednesday (October 7). Both teams lead their respective Division Series 2-1, setting up high-stakes Game 4 matchups with the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers, who regained home-field advantage with a tight 3-1 win in Game 3, will face the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET. Los Angeles sends Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Atlanta will counter with Tyler Mahle. A win would mark the Dodgers’ fifth NLCS appearance in the last decade.

The Brewers, meanwhile, look to break a 12-game postseason road losing streak as they play the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Their starting pitcher for Game 4 is still to be determined, but rested bullpen arms give manager Pat Murphy options. The Padres, fighting to extend their season, will start Walker Buehler, who was activated from the paternity list just two days ago.

The Brewers lead the series 2-1, but after a narrow 4-3 loss in Game 3, they are eager to avoid a franchise-record 13th straight road postseason loss. The Padres, who staged a ninth-inning double play to save their season Tuesday, hope veteran Buehler can deliver another clutch performance and force a decisive Game 5 back in Milwaukee.

Fans can watch Dodgers-Braves on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET and Brewers-Padres at 10 p.m. ET on the same network. Dodgers fans can listen to the Los Angeles radio on 570 KLAC while Padres fans can catch their local radio broadcast on 97.3 The Fan.