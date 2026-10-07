MLB Playoffs: Rays, White Sox Both Try For ALDS Sweeps Today

Both the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series as they look to complete sweeps in their respective Division Series today. The White Sox, leading 2–0 over the Cleveland Guardians, will try to clinch the best-of-five series at home, while the Rays head to Yankee Stadium with a 2–0 advantage over the New York Yankees.

The White Sox rallied in Game 2, overcoming an early two-run deficit against Cleveland. Braden Montgomery hit a go-ahead two-run double and Chase Meidroth added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Sean Burke then delivered 5 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, helping the White Sox hold on for a 4-3 win. Grant Taylor earned his second save of the postseason.

Today, the White Sox will start left-hander Sean Newcomb as an opener, while Cleveland will counter with right-hander Daniel Espino in a must-win elimination game for the Guardians.

Meanwhile, the Rays took advantage of four New York errors in Game 2, including three in the first inning. Tampa Bay broke through in the fifth with a four-run rally, highlighted by Richie Palacios’ two-run single. Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero each had two hits, and Bryan Baker earned his second save of the series. Ben Rice supplied both Yankee runs with two solo home runs, becoming the first player in team history to record multiple two-homer games in the same postseason.

You can watch both games on TBS, with the Guardians-White Sox game starting at 4 p.m. ET and first pitch of the Rays-Yankees game at 8 p.m. ET.

Guardians fans can listen to their local radio broadcast on NewsRadio WTAM 1100 and 100.7 WMMS. Yankees fans can catch their local radio broadcast on SportsRadio 101.9 / 66 WFAN while Rays fans can hear their local broadcast on 95.7 WDAE.