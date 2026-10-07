New Bill Blocks Renaming Carrier From Black Hero To Trump

A new bill introduced by Senator Cory Booker aims to prevent the U.S. Navy from renaming an aircraft carrier currently honoring a Black World War II hero, Doris Miller, after President Donald Trump. The carrier, still under construction, is set to be named the USS Doris Miller, marking the first time an aircraft carrier honors a Black American and an enlisted sailor. Miller, a mess attendant during the Pearl Harbor attack, was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism.

Booker's legislation seeks to block the name change and establish guidelines for naming military vessels. The senator emphasized that renaming the ship would erase Miller's legacy and called it an act of "vandalizing history." According to Military.com, the Navy has not finalized any decision to rename the carrier, but the idea has faced backlash from veterans, lawmakers, and Miller's family.

The bills propose prohibiting the use of federal funds to rename the ship after Trump, barring the naming of warships after sitting presidents and vice presidents, and increasing transparency in the naming process. The decision to rename the carrier ultimately rests with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

Miller's family and supporters have expressed concern over the potential name change, arguing it would diminish the significance of his contributions. The Navy announced the carrier's name in 2020, during the first Trump administration, at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. As reported by TheGrio, the administration has not publicly advocated for naming the carrier after Trump.

Booker's bills face a challenging path, as they must pass through a committee controlled by the president's party. The carrier, being built in Newport News, Virginia, is years away from entering service. For now, it remains named after Doris Miller, a testament to his bravery and service.