Nicole Scherzinger Shares Update On Burn Injury: 'What They Don't See'

By Sarah Tate

October 7, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger is still healing after a recent painful accident.

On Tuesday (October 7), the singer shared a set of photos on her Instagram capturing the difference between what fans may see on stage compared to her reality, more than a week after she sustained severe burns and blisters on her leg right before a recent concert, per People.

In between photos of the Pussycat Dolls singer in full glam backstage, Scherzinger shared new photos of the healing injuries along her leg.

"What they see vs. what they don't see..." she wrote in the caption.

Scherzinger previously revealed that she sustained the severe injuries after boiling water spilled on her leg about an hour before her performance at PDS Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 26. She shared photos of the blisters on her Instagram Stories at the time, writing, "Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on."

Nicole ScherzingerThe Pussycat Dolls
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