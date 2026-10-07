Paul McCartney Reveals Special Edition Of ‘The Boys Of Dungeon Lane'

Paul McCartney is going back to the Lane.

The music icon released a special edition of his acclaimed album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, on Wednesday (Oct. 7), featuring four additional recordings. This includes a new version of “Home to Us,” his duet with fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, along with three previously unreleased songs: “City Fox,” “One Night Stand” and “Chelsea Boots.”

The album draws heavily from McCartney’s memories of growing up in Liverpool. Its title comes from “Days We Left Behind,” a stripped-down track inspired by his childhood and early days with The Beatles.

Per his website, McCartney said, “It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool,” adding that the track recalls his working-class upbringing and the people who made those years special.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane marks the music legend's 18th solo studio album and explores the moments and memories that shaped McCartney's life.

The special edition tracklist features 18 songs in total, including the new recordings and “Home to Us — Flip Mix.”