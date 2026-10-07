Pennsylvania Poll: Fetterman More Popular With GOP Than Democrats

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has become an unexpected favorite among Pennsylvania Republicans, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans in the state expressed a favorable opinion of Fetterman following his virtual appearance at the GOP's midterm convention in September. Conversely, only 13% of Democrats in Pennsylvania view him favorably.

Fetterman, who has voted with the Democratic caucus 90% of the time, has diverged from his party on key issues, including opposing cuts to aid for Israel and blocking a Senate war powers resolution. This has led to speculation about his party allegiance, though he has stated he would only consider leaving the Democratic Party if it officially opposed aid to Israel.

The poll, conducted from October 1 to 5, surveyed 1,159 likely voters and revealed that 37% have a favorable opinion of Fetterman, while 46% view him unfavorably. Among independents, 27% hold a favorable view, while 49% do not.

Fetterman's shifting popularity is significant as Democrats aim to secure control of the U.S. Senate. Despite his mixed reception among Democrats, Fetterman remains a crucial vote for the party. His next election bid is in 2028, and he has not announced his plans for reelection.

For more details, visit the Quinnipiac University Poll and Philadelphia Inquirer.