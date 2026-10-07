Police Arrest Suspect After Executing Search At Trippie Redd’s Florida Home

Jones, a 25-year-old streamer known as "BalloutDaDon," is reportedly a suspect in a double shooting that occurred in Wynwood last month. The shooting happened just past midnight on September 15 at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood. First responders treated two men, an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old, who were shot during the incident. The men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where they were listed in stable condition. At the time, police didn't have any details on what led up to the shooting and had no suspects.



Jones is facing two counts of second-degree attempted murder. His bond has been set at $15,000 per count. As of this report, police are still investigating the case, but Trippie Redd is not considered a suspect. Miami Police previously arrested Trippie Redd while he was trying to board a flight to France at Miami International Airport. The rapper was taken into custody last year following a 2023 arrest warrant in connection with a traffic case.