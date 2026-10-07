Super Bowl LXI To Stream On Disney+ In Addition To ABC And ESPN

By iHeartRadio

October 7, 2026

Super Bowl LX Opening Night
Photo: Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Disney is expanding viewing options for Super Bowl LXI, announcing that the championship game will be available to stream on Disney+ when it takes place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The streaming option adds to the traditional television broadcasts already planned for ABC and ESPN.

The Valentine's Day Super Bowl will give Disney+ subscribers access to both the standard broadcast and the ESPN Deportes Spanish-language telecast. The streaming service will also make the game available in more than 55 international markets, significantly expanding global access to professional football's biggest event.

The announcement represents Disney's continued investment in NFL programming under its current media rights agreement. The arrangement keeps Monday Night Football on ESPN while bringing the Super Bowl back to ABC for the first time since 2006. Disney pays approximately $2.6 billion annually for the rights to broadcast NFL games and use league highlights.

Super Bowl LXI's Valentine's Day scheduling has generated significant attention on social media, with fans debating whether to prioritize the game or romantic plans. The date represents the latest possible Super Bowl Sunday, as the championship is traditionally held on the second Sunday in February.

The multi-platform approach allows Disney to maximize viewership across its entertainment portfolio while giving subscribers added value through the Disney+ streaming service. International markets will benefit from the expanded access, as many regions previously had limited options for watching the Super Bowl live.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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