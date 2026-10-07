The Beach Boys Cancel Yet Another Comeback Concert

By Will Mendelson

October 7, 2026

Celebrating The Beach Boys' We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
Photo: Alison Buck / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The Beach Boys have canceled another return to the stage.

The legendary band was scheduled to perform this Friday (Oct. 9) at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois, but the venue announced that the concert has been scrapped due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The cancellation comes after the group called off its summer and fall shows as frontman Mike Love takes time to recover from unspecified health issues.

The "God Only Knows" hitmakers last performed a public concert on July 18 in Valdosta, Georgia. The band did reunite for a private performance October 3 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, though few details from the show have surfaced.

Despite the latest cancellation, several Beach Boys concerts remain on the schedule, including Oct. 11 in Nashville and Oct. 19 in Calgary.

The Beach Boys
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