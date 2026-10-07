Thursday Night Football Tonight: Buccaneers Look For Their First Win Against The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to secure their first victory of the 2026 NFL season when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff for this Week Five matchup is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with national coverage on Prime Video.

Cowboys fans can listen to their local radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan, along with La Grande 107.5, 1300 The Zone, and 98.1 KVET. Buccaneers fans can hear their local radio broadcast on 98ROCK Tampa Bay, 95.7 WDAE, and Real Radio 104.1.

After opening the season 0-4, the Buccaneers are turning again to undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who will make his second career start in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. Daniels showed promise last Sunday in a narrow 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, leading two touchdown drives but also throwing two interceptions. The Buccaneers’ defense, currently ranked in the league’s top ten, has consistently limited opponents and forced multiple takeaways in recent games, but the team has struggled to finish close contests, with their last ten games decided by one score or less. Head Coach Todd Bowles told reporters, "We have to find out how to close games, because all of them are one-score games, and we have to finish. Everybody plays a part in that, and it starts with me."

The Cowboys enter the game with a 2-2 record, fueled by a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and running back Javonte Williams. Dallas is averaging 30.5 points per game this season but has allowed 28 points per game, making shootouts likely. In their last outing, the Cowboys overcame the Houston Texans in a 34-30 battle, with Lamb catching 17 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Key matchups to watch include Lamb against rookie slot corner Keionte Scott, and the battle in the trenches between Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson and Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. On offense, the Buccaneers will lean on veteran receiver Chris Godwin, who quickly became Daniels' favorite target last week.