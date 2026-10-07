Trump Celebrates 70 Million Trump Accounts for Children

President Donald Trump marked a major milestone on Wednesday (October 7) from the Oval Office, celebrating the automatic enrollment of nearly 70 million American children into what he called "historic" Trump Accounts. These investment accounts, now open for every eligible child under 18 with a valid Social Security number, are designed to help families build long-term financial security.

According to the White House, the automatic enrollment process is now complete, meaning that all eligible children have an account in their name, but parents or guardians must still claim the account before they can manage it or receive benefits. The Treasury Department confirmed that claiming the account is required for families to take control, make contributions, and, for certain children, receive a one-time $1,000 federal deposit.

The government’s $1,000 contribution is specifically available to U.S. citizen children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, as long as they have a valid Social Security number. Parents can add up to $5,000 each year to the account, while employers may contribute up to $2,500 annually, with employer contributions not counting as taxable income for the employee.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, "Trump Accounts are a life-changing initiative that will jump-start the American dream for generations to come." She added, "Nearly 70 million Trump Accounts have already been created, giving young Americans a new opportunity to build lifelong financial security" (ABC 33/40).

To access the accounts, adults must verify their identity and relationship to the child through the official Trump Accounts app or website. Once activated, families can make contributions, link bank accounts, and receive additional deposits from relatives, employers, or other approved sources (Newsweek).

While supporters believe the accounts will improve financial literacy and asset building for the next generation, some economists question whether the program’s tax incentives and investment-based approach will narrow wealth gaps, especially for lower-income families. Elaine Maag, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said automatic enrollment was "an essential first step" but emphasized the need for government outreach so families know they must claim the account.

As the Trump administration continues to promote the program, further guidance and public awareness efforts are expected to ensure eligible families can take full advantage of the accounts and accompanying benefits (CBS4 Local).