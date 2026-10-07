Trump Offers Florida Golf Course As Presidential Retreat

President Donald Trump has proposed transforming his West Palm Beach golf club into a presidential retreat similar to Camp David. According to multiple reports, the plan involves designating the Trump International Golf Course as a U.S. Presidential Golf Course. This facility would be available for use by past, current, and future U.S. presidents, as well as visiting foreign heads of state.

A letter sent to Palm Beach County commissioners by the golf course’s attorney, Harvey Oyer, outlined the proposal. The letter stated that the golf course would cover the costs of constructing the presidential lodging facility, which would serve as a gift to Trump's successors, as it would not be completed until after his presidency. The Washington Post reported that part of the property would be granted to the federal government, while the rest would remain a private course.

The proposal has sparked discussions within Palm Beach County. County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo indicated that the county is seriously considering the offer. Oyer emphasized that this move would enhance Palm Beach County's reputation as a global destination.

Historically, Palm Beach has been considered for presidential retreats. Marjorie Merriweather Post, who once owned Mar-a-Lago, intended for it to be used as a presidential retreat. However, the National Park Service returned the property to her estate due to high maintenance costs. Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago in 1985.

A White House official mentioned that the golf course offers world-class amenities, including proximity to Donald J. Trump International Airport and strong security features. The official noted that these attributes are essential for any presidential retreat.

The Hill reported that the proposal is being considered seriously, but it has also drawn criticism, with some questioning potential conflicts of interest.