President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (October 6) that the repairs on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., are nearly complete. The 2,000-foot-long pool will be refilled this week, and according to Trump, it will be "about as vandal-proof as you can get." The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., determined in July that the damage to the pool was due to flawed installation by the contractor.

The $14 million renovation, which included painting the bottom of the pool "American flag blue," faced challenges such as an algae bloom that turned the water green. According to NBC 10 News, National Park Service crews used chemicals and ozone nanobubbles to address the algae issue. Workers were also seen cleaning the algae and removing chunks of peeling paint from the water's surface.

The renovations were part of a directive from President Trump to prepare the pool for the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence. The project has faced criticism, with some claiming it was a wasteful use of resources. However, Trump has defended the renovations, rejecting criticisms of the paint job and emphasizing the importance of maintaining national landmarks.

As the pool is set to be refilled, officials are hopeful that the recent repairs will prevent future issues. The National Park Service assured that the chemicals used in the cleanup process are environmentally safe. The pool's reopening will mark the completion of a significant project aimed at preserving a key national monument.