Trump To Award Medals To Musk, Other Scientific Leaders

President Donald Trump is set to honor a distinguished group of tech leaders, including Elon Musk, at the White House's Science: A New Golden Age Summit on Thursday (October 8). President Trump will present the National Medal of Science to Musk, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and AMD CEO Lisa Su. According to the White House, these awards recognize significant contributions to science and technology.

The summit will also see Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, receiving the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. These medals are the highest honors in the United States for technological achievement, acknowledging contributions that have positively impacted the country's economic, environmental, and social well-being.

The event underscores the Trump administration's appreciation for these leaders' roles in maintaining America's global leadership in innovation. CNBC reports that Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, was a significant financial supporter of Trump's 2024 election campaign, contributing over $290 million.

The summit follows a recent White House lunch focused on artificial intelligence, where Trump and tech leaders discussed the future of AI development. The awards ceremony marks President Trump's first time presenting these prestigious medals during his administration.

The summit will bring together leading scientists and tech innovators to explore how super intelligence and private-sector investment can accelerate scientific breakthroughs. The event highlights the administration's commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in the United States.