Trump To Stump In Texas Wednesday

President Donald Trump will visit San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday (October 7) to rally support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. This marks Trump's third visit to Texas in less than a month, highlighting the importance of the Lone Star State in the upcoming elections. The rally, dubbed the "Midterm Rally," will be held at Freeman Coliseum, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. CT and remarks beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

Trump will appear alongside Ken Paxton, the Republican Senate nominee, who is facing Democrat James Talarico in the U.S. Senate race. Paxton announced the rally on X, expressing his enthusiasm for keeping Texas red and promoting the "America First" agenda. Attendees can reserve their spots for the event online through the Republican Party's event page.

Trump's visit comes amid a tight race in Texas, a state traditionally considered a Republican stronghold. During a recent visit to the Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Texas, Trump praised Paxton, calling him "the greatest attorney general in the United States of America," despite jokingly referring to him as "a pain in the ass sometimes."

Governor Greg Abbott will not attend the rally due to scheduling conflicts, as confirmed by his campaign. Abbott acknowledged Trump's ability to energize the Republican base but stated he had prior commitments in multiple cities.

The rally also follows scrutiny over Paxton's private comments regarding Trump's midterm convention in Dallas. According to The New York Times, Paxton reportedly told donors that the convention negatively impacted Republican poll numbers, a claim his campaign has dismissed as "manipulated nonsense."

As the midterm elections approach, Republicans are intensifying their efforts in Texas, with Trump playing a pivotal role in rallying support for GOP candidates.