United States Demands Answers On Russian Researcher’s Plague Death

The United States has issued a formal diplomatic complaint to Russia, demanding more information about the recent death of a lab worker at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia. The move, known as a démarche, signals rising concern in Washington and among U.S. allies over the possible public health risks posed by the incident.

According to a State Department spokesperson, the U.S. has "officially requested additional information from the Russian government" and is sharing data with other countries to better understand the situation. The démarche was sent within the past day and reminds Russia of its obligation to follow international health regulations. These regulations require quick and transparent communication about possible health threats, such as the pneumonic plague. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has also issued a health alert, warning Americans to avoid travel to Russia due to limited consular support and possible regional restrictions. The embassy said it continues to monitor the situation closely. ABC News reports that President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon" to discuss the matter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also pressing for details. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the agency has asked Russia to clarify what caused the severe pneumonia in the lab worker and whether there is a link to her work with dangerous pathogens. He stressed that "timely, complete and transparent information sharing under the International Health Regulations is essential." Russian health officials told the WHO there have been no recent plague cases in the Irkutsk region, and all close contacts of the deceased are being monitored. However, the monitoring has only ended for about 60% of those identified, according to Yahoo News.

Russian officials have stated that the worker died from "pneumonia of unknown etiology" and that extensive testing has found no connection between her illness and her laboratory work. They maintain that no accidents involving dangerous microorganisms have occurred at the facility, and no further infectious disease cases have been reported among staff over the past 10 days. Nearly 200 people who had contact with the worker were hospitalized as a precaution, and local officials say the situation is "fully under control." The National News Desk reports that Deputy Mayor Elena Sofina of Shelekhov stated that 60% of those under quarantine have been released.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a recent news conference that it is "incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world." President Trump told reporters that the United States is monitoring the case "very strongly" and has offered to help Russia if needed.

The WHO currently assesses the risk as moderate to low for Irkutsk, low for the rest of Russia, and very low for the broader European region. As investigations continue, both the United States and the WHO are awaiting further information from Russian authorities about the cause of death and any potential public health implications.