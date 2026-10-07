USDA: Toss Leftover Chicken After 3 To 4 Days

Federal food safety officials are warning Americans to throw out leftover cooked chicken after three to four days in the refrigerator — even if it still looks and smells fine.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says harmful bacteria can begin growing in cooked chicken by day five, even when it's stored in a tightly sealed container and kept cold. The warning applies to all types of cooked chicken — fried, baked, and broiled — and eating chicken that's been stored too long can lead to food poisoning and serious stomach illness.

The danger is hard to detect. Chicken that has passed the safe window may not show any obvious signs of spoilage. It might look fine, smell fine, and feel fine — but that doesn't mean it's safe to eat. According to food safety guidance current through 2024, properly stored cooked chicken lasts three to four days in the refrigerator. To keep it longer, it should be frozen in airtight containers or heavy-duty freezer bags.

For people who like to meal prep — cooking large batches of food on Sundays to last through the week — the USDA has a simple tip: eat the chicken first. By eating chicken early in the week and saving meatless dishes or other proteins for later, you stay within the safe storage window and reduce your risk of getting sick.

The USDA also recommends cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F, measured with an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat. That step ensures the chicken is safe before it ever goes into the fridge.

Keeping your refrigerator at or below 40°F also plays a role in how long food stays safe. The colder the fridge, the slower bacteria grows — but even under ideal conditions, the USDA says cooked chicken should not be kept longer than four days.