Watch: Mudvayne's Chad Gray Admits He's 'Scared To Death' About Vocal Injury

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray opened up about a vocal injury that forced him to cancel two California shows — and left him deeply concerned about his singing career.

During a recent appearance on The Jesea Lee Show, the rocker revealed that his voice began giving him trouble while rehearsing for his solo tour in Nashville. He initially blamed allergies, but the problem continued to worsen.

A recent examination of his vocal cords revealed that one of his vocal folds was twice as wide as the other, along with a large broken blood vessel. Gray said doctors believe he previously hemorrhaged or bled in the area.

“I was scared to death,” Gray admitted. “It’s not only my instrument — it’s my life, it’s my career, it’s what I do for a living.”

For now, the metal musician said doctors have not recommended surgery and that time is the only thing expected to heal the injury.

Despite the setback, Gray recently performed at Sacramento’s Aftershock festival and is currently expected to perform Wednesday (Oct. 7) in Las Vegas.

Watch the interview below.