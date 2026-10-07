"I think I became a very bad person, and it’s taken a big toll." he said. "It feels very lonely, actually."



Later, he was asked where he gets the strength to keep up his untouchable work ethic. That's when YB revealed he actually wants to quit, but refuses to bow out because he doesn't want to upset his fans.



"I want to quit right now, actually," he explained. "But all of this… It’s way bigger than me. I just want to make people happy, and if I can’t do that, then I just want to stay out of the way. I feel like my W will be shown through my kids, you know? It’s not about money or any of my own achievements. If you were to meet them right now and say to me, 'I think you did a great job,' that’s the win. That’s the motivation that keeps me going. I just want my kids to be happy and willing to do whatever it is they choose to do in life."



YoungBoy says he's happy now. He's currently travelling the world following his successful "MASA Tour" in 2025. After spending time in South Korea, the 26-year-old artist is now travelling around Europe, and soaking up the Parisian lifestyle in France. Read the entire interview here.