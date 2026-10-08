Aerosmith Are Back: Rock Icons Announce First Live Shows Since Touring Retirement

You won't "want to miss" this.

Aerosmith announced two Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles for Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, marking the legendary band’s first official live performances since retiring from touring in 2024 following frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

The two “Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends” concerts feature a huge lineup of special guests, including The Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Heart, Billy Idol, Eric Church and Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez of Alice in Chains, Marcus King, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello and more.

Each night will feature a different lineup, with additional artists expected to be announced ahead of the shows.

The "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" hitmakers teased the concerts earlier this week in an Instagram video showing Tyler outside the Hollywood Bowl alongside photographer Ross Halfin.

The rockers all but retired from touring in 2024 after Tyler suffered a vocal injury during the band’s farewell tour. The group canceled their planned 2024 return to the road, announcing that their touring days were over.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday (Oct. 10) at 10 a.m. local time.