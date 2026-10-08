Armed Man Fatally Shot At Security Checkpoint In Nashville Federal Courthouse

A man armed with a pistol and knife was fatally shot by a security officer Thursday (October 8) at a federal courthouse in Nashville, Tennessee, after attempting to fire his weapon at the building's main security checkpoint.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the man, believed to be in his 40s and from out of state, tried to discharge his pistol but failed, according to Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police. The man then pulled out a knife before a security officer opened fire, Aaron said.

"The security individual fired on the armed individual," Aaron stated. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Federal courthouse visitors must pass through a security checkpoint, which is typically staffed by armed former police officers contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Rob McGuire, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, confirmed that the checkpoint where the shooting occurred is the main entrance used by most courthouse visitors.

Investigators have not determined why the man was at the courthouse. A search of his vehicle found "nothing threatening," according to Aaron.

The courthouse houses the local U.S. Attorney's Office and offices for Tennessee's U.S. senators. Following the shooting, the adjacent library was closed, and police officers with dogs secured the perimeter while workers from nearby buildings gathered outside.

McGuire noted the incident prompted immediate concern among courthouse staff. "People are calling their families to let them know they're OK," he said. "I called my wife, called my son, called people that I knew were wanting to know if I was OK."

McGuire added that while the courthouse has experienced "security instances where a person acts up or acts inappropriately and has to be removed from the premises," nothing has approached this type of situation.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.