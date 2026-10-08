Cornell Defendant Seeks Removal Of New York AG James Over Bias Claim

One of the men accused in a high-profile sexual assault case at Cornell University is asking a New York court to remove Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor, arguing that she has shown bias through a recent social media post. The legal move follows Governor Kathy Hochul's appointment of James to lead the investigation after concerns about how local authorities handled the allegations.

Gillio Lopes, one of seven men named in the civil lawsuit, filed a petition in Albany County Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 7). His attorney claims that James' public comments in support of the accuser, known as Jane Doe, suggest a "presumption of guilt" and could prevent a fair investigation. The petition asks the court to void Hochul's appointment of James and assign a new prosecutor "free from actual or perceived conflicts of interest or bias."

The controversy centers on a post James made last month on social media, in which she wrote: "What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you." This message was posted three days before Hochul officially appointed James as special prosecutor. During a press conference last week, James declined to comment on the post, saying, "I will not comment on a Facebook post."

Governor Hochul has defended her decision, stating, "I have every confidence in our attorney general to do what she has always done. Look at the facts, examine the record, and draw the proper conclusions. That's exactly what's going to happen in this case." James also stated that her office is committed to leading a trustworthy, fact-driven investigation guided by evidence and the law.

Jane Doe alleges that she was coerced into drug and alcohol use and sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024. The Tompkins County district attorney initially declined to bring charges but reopened the case after a civil lawsuit and national attention. No criminal charges have yet been filed against any of the men named in the suit.

Cornell University previously conducted a Title IX investigation, resulting in expulsions, suspensions, and other disciplinary actions for some fraternity members. The Chi Phi fraternity remains suspended from campus.