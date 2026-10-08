Denny's Launches Syrup-Infused Sneakers

Denny's is set to release a new edition of its unique syrup-infused sneakers, known as Sticky Kicks 2.0, on Friday (October 9). The first edition of these sneakers sold out in about a minute, prompting the diner chain to bring them back with a fresh twist. The sneakers feature real Denny's syrup inside, blueberry-colored laces, and syrup-inspired soles.

The limited-edition sneakers are priced at $195 and are available in men's sizes 8 through 13. They will be sold exclusively online for a limited window of three hours, starting at midnight Eastern Time. To purchase these sneakers, customers must be members of Denny's Rewards and opt into receiving text messages to get the access code needed for the purchase.

According to DesignTAXI, the Sticky Kicks 2.0 are expected to attract sneaker enthusiasts and Denny's fans alike, offering a unique combination of fashion and the brand's iconic breakfast theme.