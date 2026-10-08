DHS Proposes $70K Fee for International Students' U.S. Work

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a new rule that would require international students with F-1 visas to pay a $70,000 fee for Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the United States. Announced on Wednesday (October 7), the proposal also includes a $30,000 fee for any additional training periods. The DHS claims the fees aim to "combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect U.S. workers."

The proposal requires universities to pay these fees, but they may pass the costs onto students or employers. The fees would apply to both pre- and post-completion OPT, affecting students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields who are eligible for up to three years of work experience. The proposal is part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to limit international student enrollment and has sparked concerns among educational institutions and industry groups.

Critics argue that the high fees could deter international students from studying in the U.S., impacting innovation and economic growth. According to Fragomen, the proposal could face legal challenges, similar to other recent immigration-related fees.

The public has until November 9 to comment on the proposal, after which DHS will review feedback before finalizing the rule. If implemented, the fees could become a significant barrier for international students seeking work experience in the U.S.