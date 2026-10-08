Diddy Ordered To Pay Six Figures For NBC’s Legal Fees After Lawsuit Fails
By Tony M. Centeno
October 8, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs will have to pay nearly $500,000 after he lost his defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, October 6, a judge ruled that the incarcerated mogul must pay $477,700.50 for the network's legal fees after it successfully defended itself against allegations that it defamed him in Peacock's documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Although its a hefty price to pay, Combs actually got the better end of the deal. NBCUniversal initially asked for $990,292 to cover its legal expenses, but the judge thought the amount was too excessive.
Combs sued NBCUniversal, as well as its streaming service Peacock and production company Ample, in February 2025 after Peacock released the documentary. He argued that the documentary contained allegations that he had sex with minors, which he argues came from a civil lawsuit that was previously discredited. He also claimed the documentary "maliciously accuses" him of murdering "the love of his life and mother to his children," Kim Porter.
“It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein,'” the lawsuit said.
Combs is currently serving his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was originally set to be released from prison on January 21, 2028. However, following an explosive report that alleged he paid inmates to provide him with a lavish lifestyle behind bars, the 56-year-old artist's release date was pushed back to March 2, 2028.