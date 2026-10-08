Combs sued NBCUniversal, as well as its streaming service Peacock and production company Ample, in February 2025 after Peacock released the documentary. He argued that the documentary contained allegations that he had sex with minors, which he argues came from a civil lawsuit that was previously discredited. He also claimed the documentary "maliciously accuses" him of murdering "the love of his life and mother to his children," Kim Porter.



“It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer’ with ‘a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein,'” the lawsuit said.



Combs is currently serving his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was originally set to be released from prison on January 21, 2028. However, following an explosive report that alleged he paid inmates to provide him with a lavish lifestyle behind bars, the 56-year-old artist's release date was pushed back to March 2, 2028.