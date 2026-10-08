Federal Judge Temporarily Extends Media Access To White House

A federal judge has temporarily extended access to the White House for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, as a legal battle over President Donald Trump's media ban continues. The decision came during a court hearing on Thursday (October 8), where U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly expressed skepticism about the government's national security justification for the ban. The media outlets sued after President Trump announced in September that he was barring them from White House coverage, accusing them of spreading "fake news."

The Justice Department argued that Trump had previously put CNN on notice through his complaints about its coverage and maintained the ban was justified on national security grounds. However, lawyers for the news organizations countered that the White House had provided no new evidence showing their reporting endangered national security. During the hearing, Judge Kelly noted the lack of notice given to the outlets before their access was revoked, emphasizing that such actions require an "urgent need."

The judge also highlighted the discrepancy between Trump's public remarks, which cited negative coverage as the reason for the ban, and the national security rationale presented in court. Attorney Ted Boutrous Jr., representing the media outlets, argued that the ban constituted viewpoint discrimination, violating the First Amendment.

Judge Kelly extended the temporary order allowing media access through Tuesday, with a ruling on a longer-term extension expected by then. The case continues to draw attention as it challenges the balance between national security concerns and press freedom.