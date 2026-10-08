Gunna Debuts New Single 'pop it' Ahead Of His Anticipated Album

Directed by Spike Jordan, Gunna's "pop it" music video showcases dynamic visuals spanning high-energy tennis court scenes with professional tennis star Coco Gauff to luxury helicopter flights over California. The video also features appearances from the label's newest signees Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc.



Gunna announced "pop it" earlier this week. In the announcement he posted on Instagram, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed the song's cover art and shared a visual preview of the intro. The clip shows Gunna doing incline push-ups on the trunk of a convertible while a beautiful woman lies on her back with her legs in the air. The song is set to appear on Gunna's seventh studio album, Splurge. The 33-year-old artist previously announced the title of his next LP last month in an interview with Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone. He didn't confirm a release date but said it could come out this month if he feels ready.



“I want to tap into my new next level that I’ve been tapping in with,” he explained. “I want to introduce that, which is Splurge. This upper-echelon artist who’s gravitated to another level.”



Listen to Gunna's new song "pop it" on iHeartRadio and watch the music video below.